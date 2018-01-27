What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 27, 2018).

Trump addressed world leaders at Davos, saying the U.S. is "open for business" and interested in partnering with other nations.

The president said his administration was open to joining a new version of the Pacific Rim trade bloc.

A U.S. trade panel rejected a Boeing complaint against Bombardier, effectively blocking a Trump administration tariff proposal.

Trump's legal team has been studying a court ruling that could be the basis for delaying, limiting or avoiding an interview with Mueller.

Schools have closed in at least 11 states as the worst flu epidemic in nearly a decade intensifies.

The Saudi crown prince has moved detained members of the elite from a hotel to prison as he steps up pressure for payments.

Turkey is threatening to attack the Syrian city of Manbij, which Kurdish-led forces seized from Islamic State over a year ago.

Czech voters are set to choose a president in a tense contest that reflects the nation's East-West rift.

