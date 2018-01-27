What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 27, 2018).

The U.S. said economic output remained on an above-trend path in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 2.6% annual rate.

Stocks extended their rally and the dollar resumed its slide. The Dow advanced 223.92 points to 26616.71.

Discount brokerages reported surges in client activity at the end of 2017 that have accelerated in January.

Dozens of people interviewed by The Wall Street Journal recounted a pattern of sexual misconduct by Las Vegas mogul Steve Wynn.

China's central bank is looking to rein in the yuan, which has risen 3% against the dollar this month.

Aramco is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer.

New tax rules are hastening automation and modernizing in U.S. factories.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck said it lost over a half-billion dollars in customer assets in a hack.

The deaths of Apotex's founder and his wife are being probed as homicides.

Staples named a veteran Coca-Cola executive to replace CEO Goodman.

