Will Delta Still Buy From Alabama? - Market Talk

15:27 ET - Will they, won't they? Airbus and Bombardier pledged to build a CSeries assembly facility in Alabama, whatever the outcome of the ITC vote. Now, with tariffs off the table, Delta would be free to take planes from Canada. Delta, which was adamant it wouldn't pay any tariffs, is keeping older, less efficient planes on for longer than planned to cover for any delay in CSeries deliveries, originally slated to start in April. (doug.cameron@wsj.com; @dougcameron)

January 26, 2018 15:42 ET (20:42 GMT)