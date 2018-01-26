Union Pacific Hires Former CSX Executive Cindy Sanborn

Cindy Sanborn, the former operating chief at CSX Corp., has landed a new railroad job at Union Pacific Corp. just months after leaving her prior role during an executive shake up.

Ms. Sanborn will lead Union Pacific operations in its Western Region, which stretches from Washington to New Mexico, as a regional vice president. She will be based out of Roseville, Calif., and oversee about a third of Union Pacific's track miles.

Mr. Sanborn spent more than three decades at CSX, rising to become the railroad's top operating executive, the first female to hold such a position at any of the large North American railroads. She was among the senior leaders being considered to lead CSX until the railroad hired turnaround expert Hunter Harrison last March.

Mr. Harrison overhauled CSX after joining, implementing his precision scheduled railroading strategy that included closing yards, idling locomotives and changing to a new schedule. The quick timetable disrupted operations and led to congestion for much of the summer.

Ms. Sanborn was dispatched to calm rattled customers and appeared alongside Mr. Harrison before federal regulators last October during a session about the railroad's service problems.

Shortly after that meeting, Ms. Sanborn, along with two top executives, resigned as Mr. Harrison brought in a confidant, Jim Foote, who helped him lead a railroad turnaround in the past.

Mr. Harrison, who had suffered an undisclosed health issue, died in December, and the railroad is now being led by Mr. Foote.

Ms. Sanborn, who is expected to start at Union Pacific next month, is succeeding Richard Castagna, who is retiring after nearly 25 years with the company.

