Telenor Receives Takeover Interest for Part of Europe Mobile Operations

Telenor ASA (TEL.OS) said Friday that it has received an unsolicited expression of interest from an unnamed entity to buy part of its mobile operations in central and eastern Europe.

The Norwegian telecommunications company said it will evaluate the offer during the first quarter.

Telenor's mobile operations in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia contributed about 9% of group revenue last year and about 8% of group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

At 1328 GMT, Telenor shares were up 1.30 Norwegian kroner, or 0.7%, at NOK182.40.

January 26, 2018 09:02 ET (14:02 GMT)