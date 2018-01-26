Telecoms Up As Industry Seen Avoiding Regulatory Heat -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from the shift of regulatory focus to the technology sector. The advertising business is increasingly dominated by tech giants but 2018 could see reforms with rumbling controversy around the practices of Facebook and others, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note. "Search is still king," while video advertising will take up a larger share of ad formats this year, the analysts said. -Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
January 26, 2018 16:34 ET (21:34 GMT)