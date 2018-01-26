Tech Up After Intel Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after strong earnings from a major chip maker.

Shares of Intel surged after the semiconductor giant said strong demand for data-center and cloud-computing products offset issues with the maturing pesonal-computer market. Analysts at brokerage Barclays said Intel could soon top Wall Street growth estimates again.

Shares of cloud-computing and storage infrastructure concern VMware surged after The Wall Street Journal reported that closely held Dell is considering a range of strategic alternatives, including the purchase of a balance of VMware.

January 26, 2018 16:26 ET (21:26 GMT)