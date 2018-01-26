Skydance Media to Sell Stake To Tencent -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 26, 2018).

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is buying a piece of Skydance Media, the Hollywood company behind "Terminator."

Tencent has sealed a deal giving it a little less than 10% of Skydance, on terms that value the production company at approximately $1.5 billion, said a person with knowledge of the agreement. This person didn't disclose the exact dollar amount of the investment.

As part of the arrangement, Tencent and Skydance will co-finance movies, TV shows and videogame projects while lending their expertise to each other in their respective countries, the two companies said in a statement.

Eight-year-old Skydance at first primarily invested in movies made by its Hollywood studio partner, Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures, but has more recently grown its own film development and production capabilities while also expanding into television and virtual reality.

Tencent, an online videogame giant that is one of China's most powerful companies, has a small motion picture division that has made its own films and invested in such Hollywood productions as "Wonder Woman" and "Kong: Skull Island," helping to market and promote them in its home country. Its online assets include one of China's largest ticketing services.

Skydance, whose owners include Chief Executive David Ellison, the son of Silicon Valley mogul Larry Ellison, and his family, continues to co-finance films with Paramount such as the upcoming "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" along with movies on which it is the primary producer, including a new "Terminator" sequel and the Will Smith thriller "Gemini Man."

Tencent may help to distribute and market Skydance movies in China, in addition to collaborating on TV shows and interactive projects, while Skydance will assist Tencent with its growing entertainment ambitions in the West.

Such collaborations have becoming increasingly common as Chinese companies look to become world-wide entertainment powers and Hollywood firms seek partners to help them in China, the world's second largest film market.

