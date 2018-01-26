Shell Reports Mechanical Glitch at Martinez, Calif., Refinery

Shell reported a "mechanical malfunction" that led to flaring of gases at its refinery in Martinez, Calif.

Continue Reading Below

In a statement to the California Emergency Management Agency, the refinery said the flaring happened late Thursday night and caused the release of more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide. The flaring event has since stopped, it added.

The 160,000-barrel-a-day refinery is located about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 08:49 ET (13:49 GMT)