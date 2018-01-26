Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 January 2018 at 4:30 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act

(BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under

Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which

the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or

through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421)

and its funds decreased on 25 January 2018 below five (5) per cent of

Sampo plc's total stock.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850

are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its

holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the

total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the

notification:

% of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %

rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

was crossed or reached Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.996% shares 0.01% shares 5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the

threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

ISIN code

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305 Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and

instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights

Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London stock exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

