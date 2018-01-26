Oil Gains as Dollar Rally Fades

Oil prices ticked up Friday morning, as the dollar reversed a short-lived rally ignited by President Donald Trump's encouragement of a stronger U.S. currency.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.11% at $70.50 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.20% at $65.64 a barrel.

The dollar fell Friday as traders weighed conflicting statements from the U.S. administration. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.5% in morning trade.

A weaker U.S. currency generally has an inverse relationship with dollar-denominated commodities such as oil.

"Ultimately, I want to see a strong dollar," Mr. Trump said Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sending the dollar up in late trading yesterday.

Mr. Trump's comments came on the heels of remarks by his Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, who earlier in the week told a Davos gathering that a "weaker dollar is good for trade." Those remarks sent the dollar to three-year lows, bolstering oil prices.

"Between Mnuchin and Trump contradicting one another, oil prices have responded in kind," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas. Oil settled lower at Thursday's close.

Mr. Tchilinguirian said crude was up Friday because the market was likely settling on the idea that the U.S. administration is "going for a weaker dollar" in the short term.

Mr. Trump "did attempt yesterday evening to dispel the impression that his government prefers a weak U.S. dollar...but he didn't really succeed, " according to analysts at Commerzbank on Friday. "For as long as the U.S. dollar remains on the defensive, no more pronounced price fall on the oil market is likely to ensue."

Oil market observers will closely watch Mr. Trump's speech in Davos Friday afternoon for any further indications about U.S. monetary policy.

Also on Friday afternoon, Baker Hughes Inc. is set to release its weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a bellwether for activity in the sector.

Among refined products, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.17%, at $1.91 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $628.50 a metric ton, up 0.20% from the previous settlement.

