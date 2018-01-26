GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Extending Strong Stretch

Eight years into what has been an unexpectedly slow expansion, the U.S. economy appears to have picked up steam. Gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter. That didn't match the second and third quarters' above-3% growth rates, but it exceeded the 2% average that has prevailed since the early 2000s.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump asserted the nation's interest in partnering with other nations in an address at the World Economic Forum. He also said Apple will bring home $245 billion in foreign cash, but Apple hasn't said that.

S&P 500 Sets Another Record Close

U.S. stocks extended their weekslong rally, with the S&P 500 registering its 14th record close in January, the most in a single month since June 1955.

Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures

Hedge funds have swung their bitcoin-futures bets to the bullish side for the first time, a marked turn around from a few weeks ago, according to figures released on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Worth $530 Million Missing From Japanese Exchange

The operator of one of Japan's leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies said Friday it lost $530 million worth of customer assets after getting hacked, the latest security problem connected to the fast-growing market.

Dozens Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn

Wynn Resorts employees and others interviewed by The Wall Street Journal described a CEO who sexualized his workplace and pressured workers to perform sex acts. Steve Wynn responded: "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous."

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 2.9% in December

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose in December, capping a solid year for U.S. business investment and the manufacturing sector.

Dollar Retreats After Trump-Inspired Rebound

The dollar fell Friday, as investors returned to selling the battered U.S. currency.

Mnuchin: Dollar Comments 'Completely Taken Out of Context'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his comments on the weak dollar weren't meant to violate the U.S.'s commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation.

In Global Currency Game, China Is Losing to U.S.

The currency is having its best month since 1982, but its rise poses a policy headache for Beijing and complicates growing trade friction with the U.S.

