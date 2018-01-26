GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Extending Strong Stretch

The U.S. appears to have entered a stage of stronger economic growth, years into a historically modest expansion. Gross domestic product, the value of goods and services produced in the U.S., rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump asserted the nation's interest in partnering with other nations in an address at the World Economic Forum. He also said Apple will bring home $245 billion in foreign cash, but Apple hasn't said that.

U.S. Stocks Rise; Dollar Resumes Slide

U.S. stocks extended their weekslong rally and the dollar resumed its slide Friday, capping a week of increased volatility for both asset classes.

Cryptocurrency Worth $530 Million Missing From Japanese Exchange

The operator of one of Japan's leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies said Friday it lost $530 million worth of customer assets after getting hacked, the latest security problem connected to the fast-growing market.

Dozens Recount Pattern of Sexual Misconduct by Vegas Mogul Steve Wynn

Wynn Resorts employees and others interviewed by The Wall Street Journal described a CEO who sexualized his workplace and pressured workers to perform sex acts. Steve Wynn responded: "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous."

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 2.9% in December

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose in December, capping a solid year for U.S. business investment and the manufacturing sector.

Dollar Retreats After Trump-Inspired Rebound

The U.S. dollar resumed its slide Friday, despite remarks from President Donald Trump that it would get stronger.

Mnuchin: Dollar Comments 'Completely Taken Out of Context'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his comments on the weak dollar weren't meant to violate the U.S.'s commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation.

In Global Currency Game, China Is Losing to U.S.

The currency is having its best month since 1982, but its rise poses a policy headache for Beijing and complicates growing trade friction with the U.S.

In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned

President Donald Trump said Friday his administration was open to joining a new version of the Pacific Rim trade bloc he has long derided as unfair to the U.S.

