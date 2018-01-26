GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Slowing a Bit but Still Steady

The U.S. economy grew steadily in the fourth quarter, losing a bit of momentum from the summer but mustering enough strength to extend one of its best stretches in recent years.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump asserted the nation's interest in partnering with other nations in an address at the World Economic Forum. He also said Apple will bring home $245 billion in foreign cash, but Apple hasn't said that.

U.S. Stocks Rise; Dollar Resumes Slide

U.S. stocks rose and the dollar slipped Friday, capping a week of increased volatility for both asset classes.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 2.9% in December

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose in December, capping a solid year for U.S. business investment and the manufacturing sector.

Mnuchin: Dollar Comments 'Completely Taken Out of Context'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his comments on the weak dollar weren't meant to violate the U.S.'s commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation.

In Global Currency Game, China is Losing to U.S.

The currency is having its best month since 1982, but its rise poses a policy headache for Beijing and complicates growing trade friction with the U.S.

Bank of Japan to Continue Expansionary Policies, Says Kuroda

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank will press ahead with its expansionary policies with the aim of finally overcoming Japanese households' "deflationary mind-set" and bring inflation back to its 2% annual goal.

Negotiators Face Hurdles in Next Phase of Brexit Talks

The U.K. is due to set out its goals for the next stage of negotiations with Brussels over its withdrawal from the EU, with signs pointing to a handful of potential stumbling blocks that must be overcome by March.

Oil Gains as Dollar Rally Fades

Oil prices ticked up as the dollar reversed a short-lived rally ignited by President Donald Trump's encouragement of a stronger U.S. currency.

Brexit Drags Down U.K. Economy as Neighbors Soar

The U.K. economy in 2017 grew at the slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Britain isn't reaping the full benefits of the recent upsurge in global growth as it prepares to leave the European Union.

