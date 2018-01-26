GDP Grew 2.6% at Year End, Slowing a Bit but Still Steady

The U.S. economy grew steadily in the fourth quarter, losing a bit of momentum from the summer but mustering enough strength to extend one of its best stretches in recent years.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

Donald Trump promoted the U.S. as "open for business," while highlighting the nation's commitment to global trade in an address to foreign leaders and business executives at the World Economic Forum.

Dollar Resumes Slide After Rallying on Trump's Comments

The dollar fell, reversing a rally that had followed comments from President Donald Trump that the currency would get stronger.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Rose 2.9% in December

Demand for long-lasting factory goods rose in December, capping a solid year for U.S. business investment and the manufacturing sector.

Mnuchin: Dollar Comments 'Completely Taken Out of Context'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his comments on the weak dollar weren't meant to violate the U.S.'s commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation.

Oil Gains as Dollar Rally Fades

Oil prices ticked up as the dollar reversed a short-lived rally ignited by President Donald Trump's encouragement of a stronger U.S. currency.

Brexit Drags Down U.K. Economy as Neighbors Soar

The U.K. economy in 2017 grew at the slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Britain isn't reaping the full benefits of the recent upsurge in global growth as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Sterling Pounds Higher, Breaking Key Post-Brexit Level

The British pound has gained sharply against the currencies of the country's trading partners, pushing a key measure of its strength to a level not seen in more than 18 months.

China Battles to Rein In a Surging Yuan

The currency is on track for its best monthly performance since 1982. But its rise complicates growing trade friction with the U.S.

Energy Stocks Finally Catch Up to Crude Rally

Energy stocks are finally catching up to the rally in crude prices-a sign that investors are increasingly positive about the long-term prospects of oil companies.

January 26, 2018 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)