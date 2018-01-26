Asian Stocks Steady as Dollar Wobbles

The U.S. dollar turned slightly lower in Asia trading, quelling the recent rebound in the U.S. after President Donald Trump said the currency would get "stronger."

Japan Inflation Maintains Same Pace in December

Japan's core inflation rose for a 12th straight month in December but failed to gain any additional upward momentum, a reading that may temper recent speculation about possible monetary policy tightening in Japan.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

China Issues Detailed Plan for Corporate Debt-Equity Swaps

China's regulators released a plan on Friday mapping ways for indebted companies to swap debt for equity, its latest effort to cut leverage in the world's second largest economy.

China Industrial Profit Growth Slowed in December

Profit growth at China's large industrial firms slowed for a third straight month, adding to recent signs of slowing momentum in the Chinese economy, official data showed Friday.

EPA Withdraws Air Pollution Policy

The Trump administration is withdrawing a decades-old air policy aimed at reining in some of the largest sources of hazardous pollutants like mercury and lead.

Dollar Bounces Back After Trump's Comments

The dollar staged a powerful late-day comeback after President Donald Trump said the U.S. currency would get "stronger," appearing to contradict comments made only the day before by his Treasury secretary.

Canadian Proposal Aims to Bridge Gap in Nafta Talks

Canada sought to break a logjam in overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement by introducing a proposal for more North American content in automobiles, according to people following the talks.

