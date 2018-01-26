Cryptocurrency Worth $530 Million Missing From Japanese Exchange

The operator of one of Japan's leading trading platforms for cryptocurrencies said Friday it lost $530 million worth of customer assets after getting hacked, the latest security problem connected to the fast-growing market.

Bankers at Davos: Can Anything Stop the Good Times?

Bankers and executives at the World Economic Forum are celebrating a growing economy, but underlying worries persist. Among them: The market's ascent has been eerily, steadily calm.

BNP Paribas Reaches $90 Million Settlement With Justice Over Forex

BNP Paribas USA said Friday it has reached a settlement with the Justice Department after an investigation into whether the bank engaged in efforts to manipulate currency rates.

Lured by Hot Bets, Individual Investors Dive In

Discount brokerages TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp., E*Trade Financial Corp. and Charles Schwab & Co. reported surges in client activity that have accelerated in January. The firms attributed much of the activity to retail, or individual, investors who are opening brokerage accounts for the first time, some of them lured by the boom in cryptocurrency and cannabis investments.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

Trump Promotes U.S. as 'Open for Business' in Davos Speech

President Donald Trump asserted the nation's interest in partnering with other nations in an address at the World Economic Forum. He also said Apple will bring home $245 billion in foreign cash, but Apple hasn't said that.

China Issues Detailed Plan for Corporate Debt-Equity Swaps

China's regulators released a plan on Friday mapping ways for indebted companies to swap debt for equity, its latest effort to cut leverage in the world's second largest economy.

Ackman's Pershing Square Takes Stake in Nike

William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc., based on a belief in the sneaker giant's long-term growth prospects.

Trump Administration Delays Prepaid-Card Rule by a Year

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pushed back the effective date of its rule on prepaid cards by one year, to April 2019, while keeping the core of the regulation as written under the agency's previous Obama-era leadership.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

