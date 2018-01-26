Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Continue Reading Below

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

Trump Administration Delays Prepaid-Card Rule by a Year

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pushed back the effective date of its rule on prepaid cards by one year, to April 2019, while keeping the core of the regulation as written under the agency's previous Obama-era leadership.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Jamison Capital to Close Commodities Hedge Fund

Jamison Capital Partners LP is shutting its $1.5 billion flagship fund, one of the biggest high-profile commodities hedge funds to close in recent months.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

Chinese Man Tied to North Korean Trade Applied for U.S. Investment Visa

A Chinese middleman who is allegedly one of the largest facilitators of North Korean trade invested around $500,000 with his wife in a fund that put them on a path toward becoming U.S. permanent residents, according to a court document filed on Thursday.

The Global Economy Is Doing Great. Be Afraid.

Cognitive dissonance is in the air. This year's mental split allows finance chiefs at Davos to believe that everything's bullish, and markets are quite rightly on fire-while worrying that it is all just too good to last.

Credit Card Companies Don't Want You to Buy Bitcoin With Plastic

Some banks and credit-card companies have begun restricting customers' purchases of bitcoin, shutting down a popular way to buy the volatile digital currency.

Bond Investors Take Ever More Risk-With Ever Less Protection

As junk-bond issuance has surged in Asia, the quality of investor-protecting bond covenants has plunged.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)