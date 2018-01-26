Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Continue Reading Below

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

Trump Administration Delays Prepaid-Card Rule by a Year

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pushed back the effective date of its rule on prepaid cards by one year, to April 2019, while keeping the core of the regulation as written under the agency's previous Obama-era leadership.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

The Global Economy Is Doing Great. Be Afraid.

Cognitive dissonance is in the air. This year's mental split allows finance chiefs at Davos to believe that everything's bullish, and markets are quite rightly on fire-while worrying that it is all just too good to last.

Credit Card Companies Don't Want You to Buy Bitcoin With Plastic

Some banks and credit-card companies have begun restricting customers' purchases of bitcoin, shutting down a popular way to buy the volatile digital currency.

Bond Investors Take Ever More Risk-With Ever Less Protection

As junk-bond issuance has surged in Asia, the quality of investor-protecting bond covenants has plunged.

Why Goldman, Pritzker Sank Millions Into a Startup Then Sued It for Fraud

A-list investors placed a big bet on Outcome Health despite multiple warning signs, a Wall Street Journal examination shows, illustrating how even the savviest investors can gloss over potential issues in pursuit of a big score.

Idaho to Allow New Insurance Plans Outside of Federal Health Law

Idaho will begin allowing health insurers to sell new plans that don't meet requirements set by the Affordable Care Act, a move that will test the limits of states' ability to carve out their own health-insurance rules.

NYSE, Nasdaq Fighting to Keep Their Grip on the Stock Market's Close

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. are making a last-ditch effort to retain their grip on the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)