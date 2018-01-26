Energy Stocks Finally Catch Up to Crude Rally

Continue Reading Below

Energy stocks are finally catching up to the rally in crude prices-a sign that investors are increasingly positive about the long-term prospects of oil companies.

EPA Withdraws Air Pollution Policy

The Trump administration is withdrawing a decades-old air policy aimed at reining in some of the largest sources of hazardous pollutants like mercury and lead.

Siemens to Lay Off 202 Workers at Wind-Turbine-Blade Plant in Iowa

Business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year doesn't support the existing level of workers, the company said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year.

Rising Oil Prices Are Helping Drive the U.S. Business-Investment Rebound

A broad measure of U.S. business spending fell in late 2015 and early 2016 but has risen for six straight quarters including robust growth during 2017, paralleling the trajectory of crude-oil prices.

Eskom's Financials Are 'Unsustainable,' Says South Africa Finance Minister

South Africa's government won't provide fresh money to aid Eskom, the country's finance minister vowed Wednesday, saying that private money would be needed to stabilize the troubled state-owned electric company.

California, Trump Officials Weigh Vehicle-Emissions Rule Changes

California regulators and Trump administration officials met to discuss for the first time the prospect of changes to vehicle-emissions rules, a significant step in complex negotiations aimed at preventing a legal battle over future environmental regulations on cars and trucks.

Germany Falling Short of Emissions Targets

Germany is missing its European climate targets and will have to pay for rights to emit green house gases due to polluting vehicles, farms and buildings, the government said, an embarrassing admission for Chancellor Angela Merkel who had once put energy transformation at the forefront of her policies.

SEC Has Opened Probe of GE's Accounting

GE said securities regulators have opened a probe into the company's accounting practices, a new challenge to the conglomerate's efforts to untangle its problems and turn around its struggling business.

Chinese Firm Found Guilty of Stealing Wind Technology From U.S. Supplier

A federal jury found a Chinese wind-turbine maker guilty of stealing technology from a former U.S. supplier, a potential test case for looming intellectual property battles between the two countries.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)