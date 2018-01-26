Staples CEO Goodman Departs

Staples Chief Executive Shira Goodman is leaving the company less than a year after the office supplier was taken private in a leveraged buyout.

Colgate's Checkup Doesn't Go Well

A disappointing fourth quarter at Colgate-Palmolive shows the company isn't immune to the weak pricing and intense competition that has dogged rivals like Procter & Gamble.

Saudi Aramco, the Crude-Oil Giant, Becomes a Force in Refining

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer as it tries to shore up its balance sheet ahead of the world's biggest-ever IPO and make up for income lost to OPEC production cuts.

Dell Explores IPO, Deal With VMware

Dell is considering a range of options that could transform the maker of PCs and data-storage devices, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wal-Mart Has a New Ally in Fight With Amazon: Japan's Rakuten

Wal-Mart Stores is joining with Japan's largest online retailer Rakuten to bolster its efforts to compete with Amazon.com in both Asia and the U.S.

Tencent Buys Stake in Skydance Media

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings is buying a piece of Skydance Media, the Hollywood company behind "Terminator."

Siemens to Lay Off 202 Workers at Wind-Turbine-Blade Plant in Iowa

Business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year doesn't support the existing level of workers, the company said.

What Facebook, Google and Twitter Told Congress About Russian Misinformation

Congress published responses from Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and Google to questions about how Russian actors used their platforms to spread misinformation before and after the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Here are the highlights.

Jamison Capital to Close Commodities Hedge Fund

Jamison Capital Partners LP is shutting its $1.5 billion flagship fund, one of the biggest high-profile commodities hedge funds to close in recent months.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

