Nestle to Cut More French Jobs and Centralize Headquarters

By Anthony Shevlin Features Dow Jones Newswires

Nestle SA (NESN.EB) said Friday that it plans to further reduce its workforce in France as it looks to cut costs and centralize operations.

A spokesperson for the Swiss food company said as many as 400 jobs will be lost as part of a reduction in its French workforce, mainly in support services. The company wants to avoid layoffs, and attrition is expected to account for the reduction in staff numbers, a company spokesman said.

Nestle also expects to cut the number of headquarters in France from seven to one by 2020, the spokesman said.

January 26, 2018 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)