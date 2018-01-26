Materials Stocks Rise As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of miners and other commodities producers rose as the dollar remained weak against rivals. Gold futures, among the biggest beneficiaries of the dollar's recent slump, fell slightly, but at $1351 an ounce, are still more than 9% above their December lows. With gold and copper hovering near multiyear highs, the materials sector is expected to report the second strongest earnings growth rate of any of the 11 sectors on the Standard & Poor's 500, trailing only the energy sector, according to data from research group Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 26, 2018 16:12 ET (21:12 GMT)