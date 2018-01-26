MARKET SNAPSHOT: Fresh Records Likely For Dow, S&P 500 As Dollar Drops Anew Ahead Of GDP

The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday were set to extend a record campaign, as investors await a closely watched reading on fourth-quarter gross domestic product for signals of the pace of U.S. growth.

Meanwhile, the dollar was trending lower, resuming its fall to a three-year low and giving up a bounce from the previous session after President Donald Trump said he supported a "stronger and stronger" dollar, during a CNBC interview, ahead of a keynote speech at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55 points, or 0.2% to 26,431, while S&P 500 futures climbed 8.30 points, or 0.3%, to 2,849.75. Nasdaq-100 futures added 31.25, or 0.5%, to 6,962.75.

Logging fresh records on Thursday, the Dow rose 140.67 points to end at 26,392.79 on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-set-to-open-at-fresh-record-as-bank-of-america-warns-of-frothy-market-2018-01-25) and the S&P 500 index edged up 1.71 points to 2,839.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 3.89 points to 7,411.16.

For the week, the Dow is looking at a gain of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are looking at a rise of around 1% each.

What are the drivers for the markets?

A first reading of gross-domestic-product data for the fourth quarter of 2017 are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and economists surveyed by MarketWatch predict the report to show a 3% increase in (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/three-in-a-row-us-gdp-could-hit-3-again-and-match-best-streak-since-2005-2018-01-25). (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/three-in-a-row-us-gdp-could-hit-3-again-and-match-best-streak-since-2005-2018-01-25) Durable goods orders for December are due at the same time, along with advance trade in goods for the same month.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

Also in the spotlight, Trump will speak at 8 a.m. Eastern in Davos, where he's expected to tout the U.S.'s attractiveness as a place for businesses to invest.

Stock futures were moving higher as the dollar once again found itself backpedaling, a day after supportive comments from Trump, stemming from excerpts of an interview with CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/25/trump-says-dollar-to-get-stronger-and-stronger.html). Trump said that comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which triggered hefty losses for the greenback this week, were taken out of context.

A weaker dollar can help the competitiveness of companies who derive a large chunk of their revenue from outside the U.S. A strong dollar can have the opposite effect.

What are strategists saying?

"Mr. Trump's speech in Davos is going to be the highlight of the day--he wants to talk about tax, America first and what he thinks a fair deal. However, other leaders are less enthusiastic toward his speech," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a note to clients.

"There could be some significant headlines on the relationship between the two countries (U.K. and U.S.) which preferred anti-globalization. His views on Pacific trade deal could also generate some flashing newswires. Overall, we think the event would create more volatility and it would be across the equity and forex markets," added Aslam.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Honeywell International Inc.(HON) reported Friday a fourth-quarter net loss (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/honeywell-tops-profit-and-sales-expectations-boosts-earnings-outlook-2018-01-26)of $2.41 billion, or $3.18 a share, compared with a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the same period a year ago. Its shares were off 0.7% ahead of the opening bell.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.(CL) shares fell 3.1% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/colgate-palmolive-shares-slide-after-concerns-about-challenging-2018-2018-01-26) in premarket trade after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were weaker than forecast.

Intel Corp.(INTC) jumped 6% in premarket trading after the chip maker's earnings topped Wall Street expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-shares-rally-after-strong-data-center-growth-tops-street-view-2018-01-25) late Thursday.

Read:Intel promises chip fix, sees no financial impact from Spectre and Meltdown (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-promises-chip-fix-sees-no-financial-impact-from-spectre-and-meltdown-2018-01-25)

Shares of Starbucks Corp.(SBUX) were down 4% in premarket after reporting same-store sales below expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/starbucks-shares-fall-after-company-narrowly-misses-sales-expectations-2018-01-25) and missing sales forecasts late Thursday.

VMware Inc.'s stock (VMW) was up 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dell-explores-moves-including-possible-ipo-deal-with-vmware-2018-01-25) that Dell Inc. could be exploring a deal to buy the cloud computing company. Dell may also be considering an IPO, the article said.

Nike Inc.(NKE) shares rose 1.5% after a report that William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a stake in the athletic-gear maker (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-ackmans-pershing-square-announces-stake-in-nike-2018-01-25).

What are other assets doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-falls-further-as-mnuchin-defends-weak-buck-comments-2018-01-25)fell 0.4% to 88.96, resuming a move lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-boost-fades-for-dollar-as-investors-brace-for-gdp-data-2018-01-26) that has seen it slide 1.9% on the week. It's on track for the biggest weekly loss since May last year, according to FactSet.

Read:Investors shouldn't be surprised when Trump administration talks down the dollar (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dont-be-so-surprised-by-mnuchins-endorsement-of-a-weak-dollar-2018-01-24)

Opinion:Making America great again by destroying the dollar is bad for the average U.S. investor (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/making-america-great-again-by-destroying-the-dollar-is-bad-for-the-average-american-investor-2018-01-25)

Gold futures were falling firmly (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-slides-in-wake-of-dollar-supportive-comments-by-trump-2018-01-26), while oil futures were roughly flat. European stocks, meanwhile, rose modestly, while Asian markets closed mixed.

