MARKET SNAPSHOT: Fresh Records Likely For Dow, S&P 500 As Dollar Drops Anew Ahead Of GDP

U.S. stock futures were pointing to fresh records for the Dow and S&P 500, as investors waited to see if growth data due Friday morning supports the picture of a healthy U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar was trending lower again and investors were waiting for a keynote speech from U.S. President Donald Trump who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow futures rose 60 points, or 0.2% to 26,437, while S&P 500 futures climbed 8.55 points, or 0.3%, to 2,849.75. Nasdaq-100 futures added 36.75, or 0.5%, to 6,969.

Logging fresh records on Thursday, the Dow rose 140.67 points to end at 26,392.79 on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-set-to-open-at-fresh-record-as-bank-of-america-warns-of-frothy-market-2018-01-25) and the S&P 500 index edged up 1.71 points to 2,839.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 3.89 points to 7,411.16.

For the week, the Dow is looking at a gain of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are looking at a rise of around 1% each.

What are the drivers for the markets?

Gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and economists surveyed by MarketWatch predict gross domestic product will show a 3% increase in the fourth quarter of 2017 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/three-in-a-row-us-gdp-could-hit-3-again-and-match-best-streak-since-2005-2018-01-25). (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/three-in-a-row-us-gdp-could-hit-3-again-and-match-best-streak-since-2005-2018-01-25) Durable goods orders for December are due at the same time, along with advance trade in goods for December.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

Also in the spotlight, Trump will speak at 8 a.m. Eastern in Davos, where he's expected to tout the U.S.'s attractiveness as a place for businesses to invest.

Stock futures were moving higher as the dollar once again found itself backpedaling, a day after supportive comments from Trump, stemming from excerpts of an interview with CNBC (https://www.cnbc.com/2018/01/25/trump-says-dollar-to-get-stronger-and-stronger.html). Trump said that comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, which triggered hefty losses for the greenback this week, were taken out of context.

A weaker dollar can help the competitiveness of companies who derive a large chunk of their revenue from outside the U.S. A strong dollar can have the opposite effect.

What are strategists saying?

"Mr. Trump's speech in Davos is going to be the highlight of the day -- he wants to talk about tax, America first and what he thinks a fair deal. However, other leaders are less enthusiastic toward his speech," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a note to clients.

"There could be some significant headlines on the relationship between the two countries (U.K. and U.S.) which preferred anti-globalization. His views on Pacific trade deal could also generate some flashing newswires. Overall, we think the event would create more volatility and it would be across the equity and forex markets," added Aslam.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Honeywell International Inc.(HON) and Colgate-Palmolive Co.(CL) will report results ahead of the open on Friday.

Intel Corp.(INTC) jumped 6% in premarket trading after the chip maker's earnings topped Wall Street expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-shares-rally-after-strong-data-center-growth-tops-street-view-2018-01-25) late Thursday.

Read:Intel promises chip fix, sees no financial impact from Spectre and Meltdown (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-promises-chip-fix-sees-no-financial-impact-from-spectre-and-meltdown-2018-01-25)

Starbucks Corp.(SBUX) was down 4% in premarket after reporting same-store sales below expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/starbucks-shares-fall-after-company-narrowly-misses-sales-expectations-2018-01-25) and missing sales forecasts late Thursday.

VMware Inc.(VMW) was up 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dell-explores-moves-including-possible-ipo-deal-with-vmware-2018-01-25) that Dell Inc. could be exploring a deal to buy the cloud computing company. Dell may also be considering an IPO, the article said.

Nike Inc.(NKE) shares rose 1.5% after a report that William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a stake in the athletic-gear maker (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-ackmans-pershing-square-announces-stake-in-nike-2018-01-25).

What are other assets doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-falls-further-as-mnuchin-defends-weak-buck-comments-2018-01-25)fell 0.6% to 88.874, resuming a move lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-boost-fades-for-dollar-as-investors-brace-for-gdp-data-2018-01-26) that has seen it slide 1.9% on the week. It's on track for the biggest weekly loss since May last year, according to FactSet. The dollar was briefly bumped higher on Thursday after President Trump made supportive comments for the currency after his Treasury Secretary had earlier this week talked down the dollar.

Read:Investors shouldn't be surprised when Trump administration talks down the dollar (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dont-be-so-surprised-by-mnuchins-endorsement-of-a-weak-dollar-2018-01-24)

Opinion:Making America great again by destroying the dollar is bad for the average U.S. investor (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/making-america-great-again-by-destroying-the-dollar-is-bad-for-the-average-american-investor-2018-01-25)

Gold futures were falling (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-slides-in-wake-of-dollar-supportive-comments-by-trump-2018-01-26), while oil futures rose. European stocks rose modestly, while Asian markets closed mixed.

