MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Set For Records As GDP Reading Shows 2.6% Fourth-quarter Growth

Fourth-quarter GDP is weaker than expected but strategists say it isn't likely to upend a market mostly trending higher in January

The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday were set to extend a record campaign after a reading of fourth-quarter gross domestic product came in slightly softer than expected but likely healthy enough not to derail the perception that the U.S. economy is on firm footing.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar pared some of its early losses after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on CNBC on Friday said a strong buck is in the best interest of the U.S., and as President Donald Trump delivered a keynote speech at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland highlighting the strength of the U.S. economy and softening some of his protectionist rhetoric on international trade.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53 points, or 0.2% to 26,428, while S&P 500 futures climbed 9.80 points, or 0.3%, to 2,851. Nasdaq-100 futures added 36.35, or 0.5%, to 6,968.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are set to open in record territory.

On Thursday, the Dow rose 140.67 points to end at 26,392.79 on Thursday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dow-set-to-open-at-fresh-record-as-bank-of-america-warns-of-frothy-market-2018-01-25) and the S&P 500 index edged up 1.71 points to 2,839.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 3.89 points to 7,411.16.

For the week, the Dow is looking at a gain of 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are looking at a rise of around 1% each.

What are the drivers for the markets?

Consumers and businesses powered the economy to a 2.6% rate of growth in the final three months of 2017 (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gdp-grows-26-in-fourth-quarter-but-falls-short-of-wall-streets-mark-2018-01-26), but declining inventories and a wider trade deficit kept the U.S. from hitting the 3% mark for the third quarter in a row for the first time in 13 years.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast a 3% increase in gross domestic product, the official scorecard for the U.S. economy.

Still, the reading was healthy enough to maintain what has been a mostly bullish run for U.S. equities, amid better-than-expected corporate results and expectations for a pro-business legislative regime under Trump.

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

What are strategists saying?

Ian Winer, head of equities at Wedbush Securities, said the fourth-quarter reading of GDP is solid enough to keep markets riding higher, combined with corporate tax cuts that are still being interpreted by Wall Street.

"I think clearly on the headline it's slightly disappointing but I think people who believe in the president and the tax reform and all that stuff aren't all that concerned with Q4 gross domestic product," Winer said. "I think the bull case is still in place," he said.

He also said the GDP reading may make the Federal Reserve less likely to adopt a more hawkish posture and lift interest rates at a more accelerated pace than the three hikes expected this year.

Which stocks look like key movers?

Honeywell International Inc.(HON) reported Friday a fourth-quarter net loss (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/honeywell-tops-profit-and-sales-expectations-boosts-earnings-outlook-2018-01-26)of $2.41 billion, or $3.18 a share, compared with a profit of $1.03 billion, or $1.34 a share, in the same period a year ago. Its shares were off 0.7% ahead of the opening bell.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.(CL) shares fell 3.1% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/colgate-palmolive-shares-slide-after-concerns-about-challenging-2018-2018-01-26) in premarket trade after the company reported fourth-quarter results that were weaker than forecast.

Intel Corp.(INTC) jumped 6% in premarket trading after the chip maker's earnings topped Wall Street expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-shares-rally-after-strong-data-center-growth-tops-street-view-2018-01-25) late Thursday.

Read:Intel promises chip fix, sees no financial impact from Spectre and Meltdown (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intel-promises-chip-fix-sees-no-financial-impact-from-spectre-and-meltdown-2018-01-25)

Shares of Starbucks Corp.(SBUX) were down 4% in premarket after reporting same-store sales below expectations (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/starbucks-shares-fall-after-company-narrowly-misses-sales-expectations-2018-01-25) and missing sales forecasts late Thursday.

VMware Inc.'s stock (VMW) was up 1% after The Wall Street Journal reported (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dell-explores-moves-including-possible-ipo-deal-with-vmware-2018-01-25) that Dell Inc. could be exploring a deal to buy the cloud computing company. Dell may also be considering an IPO, the article said.

Nike Inc.(NKE) shares rose 1.5% after a report that William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management LP has taken a stake in the athletic-gear maker (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bill-ackmans-pershing-square-announces-stake-in-nike-2018-01-25).

What are other assets doing?

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-falls-further-as-mnuchin-defends-weak-buck-comments-2018-01-25)fell 0.3% to 89.08, resuming a move lower (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-boost-fades-for-dollar-as-investors-brace-for-gdp-data-2018-01-26) but paring some its worst levels after Mnuchin's comments. Still, the buck is on track for the biggest weekly loss since May last year, according to FactSet.

Read:Investors shouldn't be surprised when Trump administration talks down the dollar (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dont-be-so-surprised-by-mnuchins-endorsement-of-a-weak-dollar-2018-01-24)

Opinion:Making America great again by destroying the dollar is bad for the average U.S. investor (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/making-america-great-again-by-destroying-the-dollar-is-bad-for-the-average-american-investor-2018-01-25)

Gold futures were falling firmly (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/gold-slides-in-wake-of-dollar-supportive-comments-by-trump-2018-01-26), while oil futures were roughly flat. European stocks, meanwhile, rose modestly, while Asian markets closed mixed.

