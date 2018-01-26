LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Rebound From 1-month Low As AstraZeneca Rises After Trial Results

U.K. GDP data on deck at 9:30 a.m. London time.

U.K. stock rebounded from a one-month low on Friday, shaking off a continued rally in the pound as drugmakers advanced after industry heavyweight AstraZeneca released positive trial results.

U.K. gross domestic product data could also move the market, when they are out at 9:30 a.m. London time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

What are markets doing?

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 7,647.22, set to break a two-day losing run that left the benchmark at its lowest close since Dec. 22 on Thursday.

The pound rose to $1.4221 from $1.4139 late Thursday in New York. Sterling had rallied above $1.43 in Thursday's trade, but was sent lower against the dollar late in the day after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke out in favor of a stronger greenback.

What's driving the market?

The FTSE 100 is on track to end a volatile week 1.1% lower, which would be its biggest weekly loss since early December. The drop comes as stocks have been whipped around by a strengthening pound, which has partly rallied on optimism on securing a Brexit deal and partly because of a sharp dollar selloff.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was Friday down 0.5% and set for its biggest weekly loss since May last year with a 1.8% weekly slide. The dollar has been falling over the past month, but accelerated its selloff on Wednesday when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker buck is good for U.S. trade.

A stronger pound tends to weigh on the internationally-exposed FTSE 100 index as about 75% of the benchmark's revenue is generated overseas. That means earnings are hit when converted back into sterling.

On Friday, however, the rise in the pound didn't hold back the FTSE. The rise was largely due to a 1% rise in heavyweight AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) (AZN.LN) after the drugmaker released positive results for its PT010 therapy (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/astrazeneca-sees-positive-lung-treatment-results-2018-01-26) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Among other pharmaceutical companies, shares of Shire PLC (SHPG) (SHPG) put on 1.1% and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) (GSK.LN) rose 0.7%.

What else is new?

Speaking on the BBC Radio 4's Today program from Davos (http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-42829825), Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Brexit effect on the U.K. economy is likely to be short term, forecasting a pick-up in growth once there's more clarity on the EU divorce negotiations.

"There's the prospect this year, as there's greater clarity about the relationship with Europe, and subsequently with the rest of the world, for a recoupling if I can use that term, borrow it from Gwyneth Paltrow, so a conscious recoupling of the economy -- the UK economy -- with the global economy," he said in the interview.

Actress Paltrow used the term "conscious uncoupling" when separating from Chris Martin.

