LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

Cattle Supply Growth Accelerates

Feed-yard operators placed more cattle in lots for fattening in December than expected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday, extending a months-long pattern of accelerating supply growth.

The agency said that feedlots placed 1.8 million cattle on feed in December, up 1% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected that figure to fall by around 3%.

KFC Parent Yum Brands Raises Dividend By 20% -- MarketWatch

Yum Brands (YUM) said late Friday its board of directors approved a 20% increase in the company's dividend, to 36 cents a share from 30 cents a share. The dividend will be paid on March 9 to shareholders of record on Feb. 14. Yum, based in Louisville, Ky., has more than 44,000 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in more than 135 countries. Shares of Yum Brands were flat in late trading Friday after ending the regular session up 0.6%.

-Claudia Assis

Weak Dollar, Strong Exports Lift Wheat Futures

Wheat futures bounced to the highest close in over three months, helped by a weaker U.S. dollar.

The greenback has had a tumultuous week, falling sharply and briefly rebounding before resuming its downward course. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of global currencies, has traded at multiyear lows for much of this week. The index fell 0.35% to 83.14 on Friday.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Rise Ahead of On-Feed Report -- Market Talk

14:44 ET - Cattle futures ended the week with a bounce, as traders wait for the USDA's monthly cattle-supply report at 3pm ET. Analysts expect the number of cattle being fattened for slaughter as of Jan. 1 to rise from a year earlier, alongside slightly smaller numbers of cattle placed in feedlots and sent to slaughterhouses, or marketed, in December. The bulk of the week's physical cattle trade hasn't happened, with packers bidding around $121 to $123 per 100 pounds, steady to lower than last week, and feedlots asking for $126 to $128. CME February live cattle futures rose 1.7% to $1.246 a pound. February hog futures fell 0.3% to 72.275 cents a pound. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jan 26

All figures are on a per-head basis.

Date Standard Margin Estimated margin

Operating Index at vertically -

integrated operations

*

Jan 26 +$22.51 +$ 45.96

Jan 25 +$19.26 +$ 44.24

Jan 24 +$19.11 +$ 44.05

* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production.

A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of

production of the animals.

Beef-O-Meter

This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite

values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices.

Beef

For Today Choice 107.2

(Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.4

USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 6 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.83, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 51 cents per hundred pounds, to $201.83. The total load count was 82. Wholesale pork prices rose 80 cents, to $81.78 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

January 26, 2018 17:39 ET (22:39 GMT)