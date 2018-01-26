Industrials Up After GDP Report -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a solid gross-domestic product report and as traders bet earnings will continue to exceed expectations. The U.S. GDP rose at a 2.6% annual rate in the fourth quarter, a slight deceleration from the third-quarter rate.

Shares of jet maker Boeing, which have more than doubled over the last 12 months, ticked down Friday, ahead of its earnings report next week.

Canadian jet maker and Boeing rival Bombardier rallied after a ruling from the International Trade Commission that its mid-sized jets did not injure competition in the U.S. aerospace industry.

Shares of construction and mining machinery maker Caterpillar lost further ground in the wake of its earnings report earlier this week. Caterpillar executives were among those who voiced caution on the effects of tariffs on U.S. industry.

January 26, 2018 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)