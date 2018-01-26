Iberdrola Raising Record EUR5.3 Billion Green Loan -Reuters

Spanish utility Iberdrola is in the market with a 5.3 billion-euro loan extension that will be the biggest green loan issued by a European company to date, Reuters reports, citing unnamed bankers.

--According to Reuters, BBVA is the facility agent and sustainability agent on the EUR5.3 billion loan, which is being syndicated to around 25 banks and comes after Iberdrola agreed a EUR500 million loan with BBVA last February.

--The deal brings the volume of green loans syndicated in Europe to around EUR15 billion, a senior banker told Reuters.

January 26, 2018 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)