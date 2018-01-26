French Manufacturing Outlook Improves

Confidence in French manufacturing rose unexpectedly in January, as business leaders revised their outlooks for the sector to the highest level since July 2000, statistics showed Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Confidence in French manufacturing rose one point to 113 in January, well above the long-term average of 100, statistics agency Insee said. After a prolonged period of rising confidence, economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the reading to be unchanged on month.

The confidence reading indicates the French economy is set to continue the above-average expansion that began last year.

Manufacturing leaders surveyed by Insee in January upgraded their assessments of order books and recent output. Their outlook for output at their own businesses was stable at a level well above the long-term average, and expectations for the broader sector rose, Insee said.

Still, a broader measure of business confidence fell to 110 in January from 112 in December as confidence in services and wholesale declined, Insee said.

Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)