French Consumer Confidence Softens Slightly

French consumer confidence fell slightly in January as households were less bullish about their future financial position and living standards in France.

Consumer confidence stood at 104 in January, above the long-term average of 100 but one point lower than December, statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had expected consumer confidence to be unchanged month-on-month.

Still, Insee's survey showed unemployment fears in France are falling. Consumers also revised up their inflation expectations, Insee said.

January 26, 2018 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)