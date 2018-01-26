Financials Up as Stock Surge Buoys Money Managers, Brokers -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose as money managers and brokers benefited from a stock-market rise that drew more investors into the market.

Rival discount brokers ETrade and TD Ameritrade reported an increase in trading activity among their retail investor clients in the fourth quarter.

Coincheck, a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange, said 523 million units of a cryptocurrency called NEM, with an approximate value of $530 million, disappeared due to unauthorized access by someone outside the system. The price of bitcoin and other digital currencies retreated in the wake of the report, which highlights concerns about hacking.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 16:23 ET (21:23 GMT)