EUROPE MARKETS: Luxury-goods Shares Lead Europe Higher As Traders Shake Off Rising Euro

Euro climbs to $1.2446, trading around 3-year high

Continue Reading Below

European stocks rebounded from a one-week low on Friday, almost erasing their weekly loss as traders ignored the continued rally in the euro and instead focused on upbeat updates from heavyweights AstraZeneca and LVMH.

What are markets doing?

The Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.5% to 400.43, trimming its weekly loss to 0.1%.

Germany's DAX 30 index rose 0.2% to 13,321.01, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.9% to 5,530.90.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index put on 0.3% to 7,642.13.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The euro rose to $1.2457 from $1.2397 late Thursday in New York, while the pound climbed to $1.4255 from $1.4139 on Thursday.

What's driving the markets?

The trading action this week has largely been driven by moves in the currency markets, as the dollar suffered a sharp selloff and boosted the euro. A strong euro often weighs on European stock markets because it can hit trade and make products more expensive for other trading partners.

The greenback momentarily got a break from its downturn (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-erases-loss-after-trump-says-currency-will-get-stronger-and-stronger-2018-01-25) when U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview with CNBC on Thursday spoke out in favor of a stronger dollar and said the currency is "going to get stronger and stronger."

The dollar was again moving weaker on Friday, with the euro climbing.

But traders appeared to be ignoring the currency moves for a bit, pushing European markets higher on company news. The gain was driven by the pharmaceutical and luxury-goods sectors, with the health care index up 1% and the consumer goods index up 0.8%.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) (AZN.LN) rose 1% after the drugmaker released positive results for its PT010 therapy (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/astrazeneca-sees-positive-lung-treatment-results-2018-01-26) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Other drugmakers also rose, with Vifor Pharma AG (VIFN.EB) up 2.3% and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) (GSK.LN) rising 1.2%.

In the luxury-goods arena, shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY) gained 5% after the French conglomerate late Thursday said profit for 2017 jumped 29% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lvmh-2017-profit-jumps-beating-forecasts-2018-01-26), beating analyst forecasts.

Tracking LVMH higher, shares of Christian Dior SE (CDI.FR) gained 4.6%, Gucci-parent Kering SA (KER.FR) rose 3.5% and Hermes International SCA (RMS.FR) put on 1.7%.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)