Deutsche Boerse's Eurex to Cease Trading in Switzerland

Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) said Friday that Eurex, its derivatives marketplace, will cease its trading activities in Switzerland due to changes in the Swiss regulatory framework.

Eurex Zuerich AG will end its operational trading in the country by March 31, Deutsche Boerse said, following its decision not to file for a separate authorization as a multilateral trading facility under the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act, which governs derivatives trading and the operation of financial market infrastructures.

Deutsche Boerse said Eurex will now serve European and global clients through its existing exchange in Frankfurt, which it said will allow it to "reduce legal and operational complexity as well as costs, as participants no longer need memberships at two exchanges."

Deutsche Boerse also said that Eurex will extend its trading hours to include the Asian time zone, and will no longer pursue the establishment of separate regulated entities in Singapore.

January 26, 2018 05:33 ET (10:33 GMT)