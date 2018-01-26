Colgate-Palmolive Takes $275 Million Tax Reform Charge -- Earnings Review

Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported fourth-quarter earnings Friday morning. Here's what you need to know.

EARNINGS: Net income fell 47% to $323 million, or 37 cents a share, from $606 million, or 68 cents a share, in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, net income was $659 million, or 75 cents a share. Adjusted profit was down 1.2% from $667 million, or 75 cents a share.

MET ESTIMATES: Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings of 75 cents a share.

TAX REFORM IMPACT: Colgate-Palmolive recorded a $275 million charge related to changes in U.S. tax law.

SALES: Net sales rose 4.6% to $3.89 billion. Sales for total oral, personal and home care increased 5%, and pet nutrition sales--which comprise a lot less of total sales--rose 2.4%. Europe's net sales, which constitute 16% of the company's sales, rose 13%, the most of any other region.

OUTLOOK: "We expect a mid-single-digit net sales increase and low to mid-single-digit organic sales growth in 2018, with improvement in organic sales growth versus the second half of 2017," said Chief Executive Ian Cook in prepared remarks.

Shares fell 3.1% in premarket trading.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

