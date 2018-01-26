China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 26 2018
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 335,894 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Mar-18 13,605 13,605 13,605 13,605 13,610 -5 4 118
Apr-18 - - - 13,765 13,775 -10 0 102
May-18 13,755 13,870 13,730 13,795 13,810 -15 301,580 485,152
Jun-18 13,950 13,950 13,880 13,915 13,865 50 36 268
Jul-18 - - - 14,030 14,030 0 0 294
Aug-18 14,035 14,035 14,035 14,035 14,020 15 2 86
Sep-18 14,000 14,115 13,990 14,055 14,050 5 32,316 91,444
Oct-18 - - - 14,365 14,365 0 0 18
Nov-18 14,185 14,280 14,180 14,205 14,205 0 16 146
Jan-19 15,915 16,005 15,905 15,945 15,950 -5 1,940 14,812
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 26, 2018 02:36 ET (07:36 GMT)