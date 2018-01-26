Carrefour to Cut Up to 1,233 Jobs in Belgium

Carrefour SA (CA.FR) is set to cut up to 1,233 jobs from its hypermarkets and head office in Belgium as part of a corporate restructuring designed to address the "intensifying" competition in the retail sector.

The cuts planned by the retailer are expected to affect 1,053 employees at its hypermarkets, as well as 180 from its headquarters in Brussels, Carrefour said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the restructuring, the company will close two of its hypermarkets in Genk and Liege and review a further 44. It will also seek to extend its opening hours in order to better respond to the needs of consumers, the company added.

The planned job cuts in Belgium come after Carrefour said on Tuesday it will offer voluntary redundancy to 2,400 employees in France and divest 273 of its ex-Dia stores.

January 26, 2018