Canada Annual Inflation Rate Slowed in December to 1.9%

Inflation in Canada slowed in December after crossing the 2% level for only the second time in three years in the previous month. Higher prices for gasoline and motor vehicles was offset by declines in electricity costs and telephone services.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in December, Statistics Canada said Friday, following a 2.1% advance in November. December's result matched market expectations, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a month-over-month basis, prices declined 0.4% in December.

January 26, 2018 09:08 ET (14:08 GMT)