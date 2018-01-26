BT to Accelerate Fiber-Optic Broadband Investment -FT

BT is planning to accelerate its roll-out of fiber-optic broadband to 3 million premises within two years, from its existing commitment of 2 million premises by 2020, reports the Financial Times.

--The FT says people familiar with the company's plans expect it to unveil the accelerated plan next week, although the company's board hasn't yet signed off on the proposal.

January 26, 2018 10:34 ET (15:34 GMT)