Brexit Drags Down U.K. Economy as Neighbors Soar -- Update

The U.K. economy in 2017 grew at the slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Britain isn't reaping the full benefits of the recent upsurge in global growth as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The U.K. economy expanded 0.5% on the quarter in the final three months of 2017, an annualized rate of 2.0%, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

That was the fastest quarterly pace of expansion for the year as a whole and above the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast quarterly growth at 0.4%. But overall, the British economy grew an annual 1.8% last year, 0.1 percentage point slower than the previous year and the slowest rate of expansion since 2012. The underlying picture is one of slower and uneven economic growth, government statisticians said.

The slowdown in the British economy comes as the world's major economies are enjoying a rare spell of synchronized growth. The International Monetary Fund estimates that U.S. economic growth accelerated to 2.3% on the year in 2017, with the eurozone economy also speeding up, expanding by 2.4% annually. The official U.S. estimate of 2017 growth is expected later Friday.

Speaking to the British Broadcasting Corp. ahead of the U.K. release, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said the economy isn't doing as well as anticipated prior to the June 2016 Brexit referendum. The slowdown translates into "tens of billions of pounds" in lost activity, he said.

Kallum Pickering, senior U.K. economist at Berenberg in London, said the U.K. "missed out on the global upswing as Brexit uncertainty weighed on economic activity," adding that the economy would have likely expanded around 2.5% in 2017 had Britons not voted to leave the EU.

Still, growth in the U.K. last year was significantly above the prediction of economists and the Bank of England in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote in June 2016, who had expected the economy to grow by just 0.8%. The better than expected performance reflected unanticipated consumer resilience and a revival in manufacturing.

Within the U.K.'s behemoth services industry, which accounts for some 80% of overall economic activity, warehousing and support activities for transportation were the main driver of growth, suggesting some businesses might be preparing for potential Brexit-linked disruptions to their supply chains.

The economy's prospects for 2018 look mixed. U.K. consumers, a key engine of growth for the largely domestic-driven economy, have seen their spending power eroded as inflation, spurred by the pound's steep depreciation in the wake of the 2016 referendum, has outpaced growth in wages.

That is beginning to weigh on spending: In January, shares in the department-store company Debenhams PLC plunged after it said that like-for-like sales in its U.K. stores dropped by 2.6% in the final four months of the year, citing weaker demand in discretionary areas. More recently, shares in flooring retailer Carpetright PLC lost nearly half of their value after the company issued a profit warning, saying a drop in consumer confidence hurt its sales.

Official figures showed that retail sales last year grew at the slowest pace since 2013. December itself saw the weakest monthly growth in sales since June 2016, the month Britons voted to leave the EU.

Britain is scheduled to leave the European bloc in March 2019, putting an end to over four decades of economic and political integration. The ruling Conservatives say that once outside the EU, the U.K. will be able to cut unnecessary regulation and strike trade deals with the EU as well as a number of other economies.

Earlier this week, U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond said that he expects inflation to slow gradually over the coming months, easing pressure on consumers. The government is also looking to secure a post-Brexit transition arrangement with the EU to give businesses the clarity they need to press ahead with investment.

