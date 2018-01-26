Brazil Current Account Deficit Widens in December

Brazil posted a current-account deficit of $4.3 billion in December, wider than November's deficit of $2.4 billion, the country's central bank said Friday.

The 12-month current-account deficit narrowed in December to $9.8 billion, or 0.48% of gross domestic product, from $11.3 billion in November.

Net foreign direct investment in the country rose to $5.4 billion in December from $5 billion in November, the bank said.

For all of 2017, FDI totaled $70.3 billion, down 10.1% from 2016, the bank said.

