Atlas Copco Posts Higher Net Profit, Sees High Demand Continuing

Swedish industrial tooling and mining equipment maker Atlas Copco AB (ATCO-A.SK) posted a rise in fourth-quarter net profit Friday and said high demand for its products should continue.

Continue Reading Below

Net profit rose to 4.18 billion Swedish kronor ($52.9 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from SEK2.45 billion last year, just shy of the FactSet analyst forecast of SEK4.36 billion. Revenue rose to SEK30.87 billion from SEK28.5 billion, in line with the SEK30.68 billion forecast.

The value of orders the group received grew 10% to SEK30.37 billion in the quarter, boosted by vacuum equipment orders from the semiconductor and manufacturing industries, as well as laboratories.

Overall demand for the group is expected to remain at the current high level in the near-term, the company said.

Atlas Copco saw double-digit order growth on year across most of its regions, with South America and Asia as standout performers.

Atlas Copco is preparing for a group split that will see its mining, infrastructure and natural resources business trade as a new company to be distributed to Atlas Copco's shareholders and listed this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing division of the group is proceeding according to plan, it said.

The board has proposed a total 2017 distribution to shareholders of SEK15 a share, comprising a SEK7 dividend and SEK8 through a mandatory redemption of shares. The company paid a SEK6.80 dividend for 2016.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 06:43 ET (11:43 GMT)