AbbVie Upgrades Guidance for 2018 -- Earnings Review

GUIDANCE: The company is upping its 2018 annual guidance. It expects adjusted earnings per share between $7.33 and $7.43 as a result of "stronger operating performance" and recent U.S. tax law changes. Its was previously expecting adjusted earnings between $6.37 and $6.57 a share.

NET INCOME: AbbVie said it earned $52 million, or 3 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $1.39 billion, or 85 cents a share, the same time a year earlier. Both the cost of products sold and income tax expense increased and operating earnings declined compared with the fourth quarter a year ago. On an adjusted basis, the company made $2.39 billion, or $1.48 a share, 22% more than the $1.96 billion, or $1.20 a share, that AbbVie made the same quarter a year ago.

BEAT ESTIMATES: Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.44.

PRODUCT PERFORMANCE: Net revenue rose 14% to $7.74 billion. Adjusted net revenue rose 63% for AbbVie's HCV, hepatitis C virus, products category, which had the largest quarterly percentage gain among categories. AndroGel, a testosterone medication, saw the biggest decline as adjusted net revenue fell 20%.

For the year, net revenue for HCV products fell 16%.

Shares rose 3.7% in premarket trading.

