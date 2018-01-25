What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 25, 2018).

GE said the SEC has opened a probe into its accounting practices, a new challenge to the company's turnaround efforts.

The Trump administration signaled it preferred a weaker U.S. dollar, setting off reverberations in markets around the globe.

European leaders at the World Economic Forum sounded the alarm over the future of globalism.

LG told retailers it plans to raise prices on washers and dryers following Trump's approval of steep tariffs.

The EU hit Qualcomm with a $1.23 billion antitrust fine for payments the chip firm made to Apple.

Existing-home sales fell in December, but 2017 was still the best year for the housing market in over a decade.

Ford reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and reiterated a bleak outlook for 2018.

A U.S. truck shortage is forcing thousands of companies to make tough choices about their shipments.

The Teamsters called for UPS to ban delivery drones and driverless vehicles, as contract talks kicked off.

Hedge funds that rode the cryptocurrency wave have turned cautious.

The Dow edged up 41.31 points to 26252.12, as concerns about trade tensions weighed on the index.

Alphabet is launching a unit that will sell cybersecurity services to other firms.

