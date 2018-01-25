Utilities Higher as Treasury Yields Tick Down -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as short-term Treasury yields fell.

One money manager said recent weakness in "bond proxy" sectors is likely to persist, however. "Utilities in particular, and sectors that are very much dividend oriented, you've seen them slow a bit, and I think that will continue," said Jeffrey Pavlik, founder of hedge fund Pavlik Capital Management.

Shares of FirstEnergy rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the stock market seemed to be underestimating the company's growth opportunities. FirstEnergy could benefit from rate increases in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, or New Jersey, from grid reforms in Ohio or from cost cuts in the parent company, among other likely developments.

Massachusetts officials selected Eversource's Northern Pass hydro-power project from among more than 40 other bids to provide 9.4 terawatt hours of "clean energy" generation" in the state.

January 25, 2018 17:01 ET (22:01 GMT)