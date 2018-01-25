USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jan 25

GX_GR110
Continue Reading Below
Springfield, IL Thu, Jan 25, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.2950-4.3450 30 Days UP 1.5 -5H to OptH UNCH
Soybeans 9.6725-9.7225 Spot UNCH-DN 5 -25H to -20H UNCH-DN 5
Soybeans 9.6725-9.7225 15-30 Days UNCH-DN 5 -25H to -20H UNCH-DN 5
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.2025-3.4025 Spot DN 1.25 -35H to -15H UNCH
Corn 3.2025-3.4025 15-30 Days DN 1.25 -35H to -15H UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.5225-3.5325 Spot DN 1.25-DN 4.25 -3H to -2H UNCH-DN 3
Corn 3.5225-3.5525 15-30 Days DN 1.25 -3H to OptH UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: December 2017
SRW Wheat 4.1131
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3776
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.1766
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4780
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1415C dh
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 25, 2018 15:33 ET (20:33 GMT)