U.S. new-home sales fell in December from the previous month.

Purchases of newly built single-family homes--a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales--decreased 9.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 625,000 in December, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected sales to fall 7.2% in December to a 680,000 annual rate.

January 25, 2018 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)