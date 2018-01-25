WASHINGTON – U.S. new-home sales fell in December from the previous month.
Continue Reading Below
Purchases of newly built single-family homes--a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales--decreased 9.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 625,000 in December, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected sales to fall 7.2% in December to a 680,000 annual rate.
A copy of the full report is available at: http://www.census.gov/construction/nrs.
Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
January 25, 2018 10:16 ET (15:16 GMT)