U.S. New Home Sales Fell in December -- Update

U.S. new-home sales fell in December, a sign that the lack of inventory and fast-rising prices may be weighing on buyer demand in one segment of the housing market.

Purchases of newly built single-family homes -- a relatively narrow slice of all U.S. home sales -- decreased 9.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 625,000 in December, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected sales to fall 7.2% in December to a 680,000 annual rate.

Sales rose 8.3% in 2017 from the prior year.

Despite solid growth in sales in 2017, sales still remain well below the elevated levels seen before the 2007-09 financial crisis and recession.

In the wider housing market, inventory has been tight recently -- in part because of lackluster home construction -- and that has contributed to a run-up in home prices. The median sale price for a new home sold in December was $335,400. At the current sales pace, there was a 5.7-month supply of new homes on the market at the end of December.

Sales of previously owned homes, which represent the bulk of the U.S. market, fell in December but rose in 2017 as a whole to their highest level since 2006, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

