U.S. Government Bonds Rise, Led By Longer Maturities

U.S. government bonds advanced Thursday, led by gains in longer-term securities.

The yield on the benchmark Treasury 10-year note fell to 2.628%, from 2.654% Wednesday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Bonds rallied after President Donald Trump endorsed a stronger dollar, walking back a statement made Wednesday by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that a " weaker dollar is good for trade."

Mr. Trump's remarks sent the dollar higher and yields lower a day after the U.S. currency posted its largest decline since March 15, spurring selling in bonds. Some investors say a weaker U.S. currency could spur inflation by raising prices for imports, such as oil. Inflation poses a threat to the value of long-term bonds because over time it erodes the purchasing power of their fixed payments.

"If people don't expect inflation to pick up, it could be an attractive" opportunity to buy longer-term Treasurys, said Christopher Sullivan, a bond fund manager at the United Nations Federal Credit Union.

Responding to the easing inflation concerns, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped to 2.891% from 2.936% Wednesday, its largest one-day decline since Dec. 27. The 30-year bond is especially sensitive to rising inflation because it is the Treasury security with the longest maturity.

The 10-year yield had risen as high as 2.676% earlier Thursday, according to Tradeweb, after ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank still plans to pull back from stimulus policies despite the recent strengthening of the euro.

The ECB's monetary stimulus programs include large-scale bond purchases that have helped drag down yields across many developed markets, including the U.S.

